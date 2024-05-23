Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 497,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2024 8:18 AM 1 min read
Russian artillery is seen destroyed by Ukrainian troops near Mykolaiv in mid-March. (Oleksandr Gimanov)
Russia has lost 497,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 23.

This number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,622 tanks, 14,748 armored fighting vehicles, 17,513 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,860 artillery systems, 1,077 multiple launch rocket systems, 813 air defense systems, 355 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,391 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainian forces shoot down another Russian Su-25 aircraft
This is the fifth Russian Su-25 jet that Ukraine has reportedly shot down this month.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
