General Staff: Russia has lost 497,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 497,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 23.

This number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,622 tanks, 14,748 armored fighting vehicles, 17,513 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,860 artillery systems, 1,077 multiple launch rocket systems, 813 air defense systems, 355 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,391 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.