General Staff: Ukraine downs 12 drones overnight

by Dominic Culverwell March 9, 2024 10:09 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 12 Shahed drones out of the 15 launched by Russia overnight, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 9.

Ukrainian air defense downed the drones over Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Poltava Oblasts.

Explosions were heard in the suburbs of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Ukrainian media Suspilne.

Air alerts sounded across eastern, southern, and central Ukraine at 9.18 p.m., includuing Kyiv shortly before 10 p.m.

A Russian strike earlier on March 8 injured a seven-year-old boy in Kherson. An aerial bomb landed on his home causing "an explosion injury and contusion."

Four people were also injured in Donetsk Oblast on March 8, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.  Russian shelling on the village of Pivdenne injured a 23-year-old man, while two people were injured in the city of Siversk after a drone hit a civilian car.

A 68-year-old woman was also injured in the village of Berdychi after a Russian attack.

During the early hours of March 9, Russia claimed that Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian regions of Kursk and Rostov, allegedly injuring one person and damaging the roof of a medical clinic.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

In recent months, Russian authorities began reporting an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, as well as other regions.

General Staff: Russia has lost 423,160 troops in Ukraine
This number includes 850 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky arrives in Turkey, meets Erdogan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on March 8 to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky is also expected to visit the shipyard where corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy are being built and meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.
