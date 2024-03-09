General Staff: Russia has lost 423,160 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 423,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 9.
This number includes 850 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,712 tanks, 12,823 armored fighting vehicles, 13,683 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,428 artillery systems, 1,012 multiple launch rocket systems, 707 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,041 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.