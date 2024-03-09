Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 423,160 troops in Ukraine

by Dominic Culverwell March 9, 2024 9:27 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier prepares 155mm artillery shells in his fighting position in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 6, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 423,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 9.

This number includes 850 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,712 tanks, 12,823 armored fighting vehicles, 13,683 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,428 artillery systems, 1,012 multiple launch rocket systems, 707 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,041 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s UN envoy: Russia trying to block maritime corridor through strikes on Odesa
Russia is trying to disrupt Ukraine’s maritime corridor through constant strikes on Odesa, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said on March 8.
Author: Dominic Culverwell
3:46 PM

Zelensky arrives in Turkey, meets Erdogan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on March 8 to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky is also expected to visit the shipyard where corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy are being built and meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.
