Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kursk Oblast, Drone attack, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Russia claims drone attack in Rostov, Kursk regions

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2024 6:49 AM 1 min read
A military truck with the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, rides past a sign that reads "Kursk, the city of military glory" near the Russian city of Kursk in May 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia claimed that Ukrainian drones attacked Kursk and Rostov regions during the early hours of March 9, allegedly injuring one person and damaging the roof of a medical clinic.

Kursk regional governor Roman Starovoyt announced via Telegram that debris from a Ukrainian drone fell on the roof of a medical clinic. No casualties were reported, but due to the threat of explosions, patients in the intensive care unit were forced to evacuate.

Additionally, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev stated that several drones were allegedly destroyed over the region. An emergency response worker was reportedly injured in the attack.

Local Telegram channels reported that locals in the city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast heard five explosions overnight. Golubev described the attack on Taganrog as "massive."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

In recent months, Russian authorities began reporting an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, as well as other regions.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky rules out Erdogan’s idea of peace summit with Russia during Turkey visit
Key developments on March 8: * Zelensky arrives in Turkey, meets Erdogan * French defense minister says no plans to deploy combat troops in Ukraine * India identifies ‘major human trafficking network’ luring Indians to fight for Russia in Ukraine * Governor: Russian drone attacks car in Vovchan…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:46 PM

Zelensky arrives in Turkey, meets Erdogan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on March 8 to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky is also expected to visit the shipyard where corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy are being built and meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.