Russia claims drone attack in Rostov, Kursk regions

Russia claimed that Ukrainian drones attacked Kursk and Rostov regions during the early hours of March 9, allegedly injuring one person and damaging the roof of a medical clinic.

Kursk regional governor Roman Starovoyt announced via Telegram that debris from a Ukrainian drone fell on the roof of a medical clinic. No casualties were reported, but due to the threat of explosions, patients in the intensive care unit were forced to evacuate.

Additionally, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev stated that several drones were allegedly destroyed over the region. An emergency response worker was reportedly injured in the attack.

Local Telegram channels reported that locals in the city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast heard five explosions overnight. Golubev described the attack on Taganrog as "massive."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

In recent months, Russian authorities began reporting an increasing number of drone strikes targeting Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, as well as other regions.