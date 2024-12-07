Ukrainian sea drones target Russian-occupied gas platforms in Crimea, Navy says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian naval drones have destroyed surveillance systems on Russian-held gas platforms in occupied Crimea, the Commander of the Naval Forces Vice-Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, announced on Nov. 7.

"The hunt for the enemy in the Black Sea continues. The occupiers will not stay on our territory — we will get them everywhere," he said in a post on Facebook.

"Naval (drones) delivered precise strikes on Russian targets," he said.

💥Морські безпілотники підрозділу ВМС завдали точних ударів по російських цілях



Результати роботи показав командувач Військово-Морських Сил ЗС України віце-адмірал Олексій Неїжпапа.



Докладноhttps://t.co/xGrVFNsBIr pic.twitter.com/WnfNSnYaDl December 7, 2024

Several successful Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea have been conducted in recent weeks.

On Nov. 27, Russia claimed that Ukrainian naval drones had hit the seaside city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.

A powerful explosion was reported in Sevastopol, as well as near the Belbek military airbase.

On Nov. 28, Ukraine destroyed a Russian radar station near the village of Kotovske in occupied Crimea.

Just one day later, on Nov. 29, Ukrainian forces destroyed three more Russian radar stations in occupied Crimea.

The destroyed systems included Podlet, an advanced mobile radar system which is estimated to have cost around $5 million, and a Kasta radar, which is estimated to have cost around $30 million.

Ukraine repeatedly attacked Russian military and industrial targets in Sevastopol and elsewhere in the occupied peninsula during the full-scale war.

After repeated attacks, Russia withdrew its last patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet from Crimea on July 15.