Ukraine destroys Russian $5 million radar system in Crimea, military intelligence claims

Ukraine destroyed a Russian high-value radar station, 48Y6-K1 Podlet, near the village of Kotovske in occupied Crimea on Nov. 28, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported.

While no further details have been disclosed, HUR claimed to be behind the operation.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify the claim.

Podlet is a modern mobile radar system designed to detect air targets at low and extremely low altitudes.

The system has an estimated price tag of around $5 million.

The news comes after multiple explosions were reported across Crimea with Russian proxies claiming to have downed Ukrainian missiles and drones.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian military and industrial targets in Sevastopol and elsewhere in the occupied peninsula during the full-scale war.