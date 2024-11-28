Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Ukraine destroys Russian $5 million radar system in Crimea, military intelligence claims

by Kateryna Denisova November 28, 2024 7:03 PM 1 min read
Russia's Podlet radar station in Moscow Oblast, Russia, December 2016. (Russia's Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine destroyed a Russian high-value radar station, 48Y6-K1 Podlet, near the village of Kotovske in occupied Crimea on Nov. 28, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported.

While no further details have been disclosed, HUR claimed to be behind the operation.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify the claim.

Podlet is a modern mobile radar system designed to detect air targets at low and extremely low altitudes.

The system has an estimated price tag of around $5 million.

The news comes after multiple explosions were reported across Crimea with Russian proxies claiming to have downed Ukrainian missiles and drones.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian military and industrial targets in Sevastopol and elsewhere in the occupied peninsula during the full-scale war.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.