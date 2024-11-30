Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Ukraine destroys 3 more Russian radar systems in Crimea, military intelligence claims

by Natalia Yermak November 30, 2024 1:42 PM 1 min read
Russia's Podlet radar station in Moscow Oblast, Russia, December 2016. (Russia's Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine destroyed three Russian high-value radar stations in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 29, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on Nov. 30.

The radars include two 48Y6-K1 Podlet systems worth $5 million each and one Kasta-2E2 radar, estimated to cost around $30 million.

Both Kasta and Podlet are modern mobile radar systems designed to detect air targets at low and extremely low altitudes.

The report came just a day after HUR claimed to have struck another Podlet radar system in Crimea on Nov. 28.

HUR claimed to be behind both operations but didn't provide details. The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify the claims.

Multiple explosions were reported across Crimea over the past week, with Russian proxies claiming to have downed Ukrainian missiles and drones.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian military and industrial targets in Sevastopol and elsewhere in the occupied peninsula during the full-scale war.

Russia occupied Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 before invading the east of the country in what marked the beginning of its aggression against modern-day Ukraine.

Author: Natalia Yermak
