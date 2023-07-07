Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine, Czech Republic to strengthen defense industry cooperation

by Martin Fornusek July 7, 2023 11:32 PM 1 min read
Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and Czech First Deputy Defense Minister František Šulc sign a memorandum on military-technical cooperation between Ukraine and Czechia in the presence of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, in Prague, Czechia, July 7, 2023. (Source: Minister Oleksandr Kamyshyn/Telegram)
Ukraine and the Czech Republic on July 7 signed a memorandum on cooperation in arms production, military modernization, and other areas, Ukraine's Ministry of Strategic Industries reported.

The memorandum was signed by Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and Czech First Deputy Defense Minister František Šulc during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Prague.

"We are focusing on small arms, ammunition, and the modernization of armored vehicles," Kamyshyn commented on Telegram.

According to the Czech Defense Ministry, other areas of cooperation will include military research and development, training experts and technicians, and the modernization and repairs of tanks.

The two countries also agreed to cooperate on the modernization of air forces and electronic warfare methods, the Czech ministry wrote.

Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials arrived in Prague on July 6 as part of a series of state visits ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.

During the visit, the Czech government pledged to provide Ukraine with attack helicopters, and large-caliber ammunition and help with the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Author: Martin Fornusek
