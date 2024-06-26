Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Belgium, Sports, Ukraine’s Football Association, euro 2024
Edit post

Ukraine eliminated from Euro 2024 after goalless draw with Belgium

by Kateryna Hodunova June 26, 2024 10:52 PM 2 min read
Mykola Matvienko of Ukraine reacts with disappointment during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Ukraine and Belgium at Stuttgart Arena on June 26, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine exited the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship on June 26 after a scoreless draw with Belgium in Group E.

All four teams, including Belgium, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Romania, approached the last round of the group stage with three points each. Romania topped the tournament table in with the best goal difference.

To advance to the knockout stage, Ukraine had to defeat Belgium or play a draw and hope that the parallel match between Slovakia and Romania would end in a victory for one of the teams.

Ukraine and Belgium ended up with a 0:0 draw that placed Belgium in the second place of the Group E table and Ukraine – in the 4th, the last one.

"In heart, it feels like we lost this Euro in the first match (against Romania). There are many reasons (for the defeat), we analyzed this game," Serhii Rebrov told Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne Sport after the game with Belgium.

"I see that the players are reacting (to the instructions). We didn't make it to the playoffs because we lost important points, and not just points, but goals as well."

The parallel match of Group E ended with a 1:1 draw between Slovakia and Romania.

All the teams finished the group stage with four points, so additional indicators determined the final position of the participants in the group. Romania and Belgium qualified for the playoffs as the group's winner and runner-up, while Slovakia was ranked third.

Ukraine played three games in total at the Euros. In the first match, it lost to Romania 0:3 and then beat Slovakia 2:1.

Sports Ministry recommends Ukrainian athletes keep distance from Russians at Olympics
The recommendations were developed to protect the 89 Ukrainian athletes who have qualified to compete at the Olympics, their coaches, and members of Ukraine’s official delegation “from provocative situations” and promote their safety in Paris, the UOC and Sports Ministry said.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:39 PM

State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.