euro 2024, News Feed, Sports
Euro 2024: Ukraine beats Slovakia 2:1, earning first win

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 21, 2024 5:54 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk scores his team's second goal past Slovakia's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on June 21, 2024. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine won its first game at the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship on June 21, beating Slovakia 2:1.

Slovakia opened the score at Duesseldorf Arena on the 17th minute, following a successful header from Ivan Schranz.

In the second half, Ukraine scored goals on the 54th and 80th minutes. Mykola Shaparenko scored Ukraine's first goal at the tournament, following a pass from Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Nearly half an hour later, Roman Yaremchuk scored the winning goal after a long pass by Shaparenko.

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates after Ukraine's win over Slovakia. (Marius Becker/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ukraine has earned its first win at the tournament, following a crushing defeat – 0:3 to Romania – in the opening game.

Romania and Belgium will play their second game on June 22. In the last group stage game, Ukraine will face Belgium on June 26, while Slovakia will face Romania.

Up to three teams out of four can advance to the knockout stage, and Ukraine would require at least a draw with Belgium to do so.

Euro 2024: Romania crushes Ukraine 0:3 in first game at tournament
Nicolae Stanciu opened the score on the 29th minute followed by goals by Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus on the 53rd and 57th minutes.
Most popular

2:12 PM

Zelensky appoints new State Security Administration head.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksii Morozov as the new head of Ukraine's State Security Administration (UDO). His predecessor in office, Serhii Rud, was dismissed on May 9, shortly after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed to have uncovered a network of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) agents who were plotting to assassinate Zelensky and other high-ranking officials in Ukraine.
10:23 AM

Helicopter crashes in Russia's Far East.

A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed in Amur Oblast with a pilot and three passengers on board, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on June 21, citing authorities.
MORE NEWS

