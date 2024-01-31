Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine confirms China invited to discuss peace formula

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2024 10:41 AM 2 min read
China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Manila, the Philippines, on 24 March, 2023. (Francis R. Malasig/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's ambassador to China, Pavlo Riabikin, confirmed that China had been invited to participate in talks on Ukraine's peace formula, Riabikin said on Jan. 31. The statement came after Riabikin met with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Jan. 29.

China and Russia have strengthened their economic and political ties amid a Western push to isolate Moscow following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. China has offered to mediate the conflict but has not condemned Russia's actions and repeatedly abstained from voting in UN resolutions on the war in Ukraine.

Deputy Presidential Office head Ihor Zhovkva said in an interview with Reuters on Jan. 26 that Ukraine had invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to participate in the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland aimed at building support for the Ukrainian peace formula.

Since President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a 10-point peace plan in November 2022, there have been four advisory meetings on the level of national security advisers. China was present only at one of them.

Zelensky's peace plan calls for an end to ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The proposal also includes measures to ensure energy and food security, as well as nuclear safety.

Riabikin did not comment on whether the Chinese side had accepted the invitation.

The invitation was not mentioned in a statement published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry about the meeting, which referred to the full-sale war in Ukraine as the "Ukraine crisis."

Ukraine war latest: Cabinet of Ministers submits updated draft law on mobilization to parliament
Key updates on Jan. 30: * Cabinet of Ministers submits updated draft law on mobilization to parliament * Military intelligence: Russia shows no intent to return bodies of POWs allegedly on crashed Il-76 * Official: Russia launches 5 attacks with chemical weapons on southeastern front lines in pa…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:59 AM

Media: Biden arms Ukraine via Greece.

A U.S. legal authority known as Excess Defense Articles (EDA) allows the president to deem certain weapons systems surplus and transfer them to partner nations at a cheap price or without cost.
9:12 PM

IMF anticipates boost in Russia's economy.

The IMF anticipates that the Russian economy will expand much more rapidly than last year as Vladimir Putin's military spending bolsters wider growth, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 30.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.