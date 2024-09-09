Ukraine fires 2 times fewer shells than Russia, reducing gap, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is firing shells at a ratio of around 2:1; 2,5:1 to those of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with CNN on Sept. 5, adding that Ukrainian forces are narrowing the gap.

In the spring, Ukraine faced an ammunition shortage largely due to delays in U.S. military assistance, which had a direct impact on the battlefield.

As of mid-April, Russia fired 10 times more shells than Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Syrskyi, Russia outnumbers Ukraine in terms of weapons and personnel, but Ukraine should use its "technical superiority," focusing on high-tech weapons such as unmanned aerial systems.

"In addition, of course, we use maneuvers with force, reserves, and fire. Thanks to the actions of our government, the president of Ukraine, the minister of defense, we managed to reduce the difference between the ammunition used by us and the enemy," said Syrskyi.

The Ukrainian military managed to reduce the difference between shells used by Kyiv and Moscow, compensating for this gap with drones, the general said.

Syrskyi also said that "significant changes" happened since the U.S. weapons started flowing to Ukraine after almost seven months of delays. Yet, Ukraine receives the arms "with the delay."

"This is also a negative for us. Especially when it comes to the formation of new units or when a unit is formed and there is no equipment, no weapons, how should we perceive it?" the commander-in-chief said.

"You plan to use a mechanized brigade, but in fact you use it as an infantry brigade. As a result, its combat capabilities and effectiveness are much lower."

Syrskyi's words echoed remarks by Zelensky, who urged partners to speed up the supply of weapons. The president said in July that 14 Ukrainian brigades did not have necessary weapons "that have already been approved and discussed."