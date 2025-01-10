Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, general staff
Ukraine conducts 'precision strike' on Russian army command post in Donetsk Oblast, General Staff claims

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2025 6:58 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian-operated HIMARS launches a rocket at Russian positions at an unspecified location in Ukraine on Dec. 29. 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces struck a Russian army command post in Svitlodarsk in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 10.

In a post on Facebook, the military said the "successful hit" targeted Russia's 3rd Army Corps.

Svitlodarsk is located around 30 kilometers southeast of Bakhmut, and was occupied by Russian forces in May 2022.

The General Staff did not specify what weapon was used in the attack or the extent of the damage inflicted, but said "all necessary measures were taken to limit the risk to civilians."

Ukraine fields homemade missiles and long-range drones as well as Western-supplied arms like HIMARS, ATACMS, or Storm Shadow missiles.

"This week in the Donetsk region the Armed Forces of Ukraine has conducted a series of strikes on facilities seized by Russian invaders," the General Staff added.

This is the second such reported strike this week — on Jan. 8 the General Staff said Ukrainian forces carried out a precision strike against a command post of Russia's 8th Combined Arms Army in Russian-occupied Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast.

Similar attacks were also reported in recent days, including a precision strike against a Russian command post in Kursk Oblast on Jan. 7 and another one in the same region on Jan. 2.Earlier on Jan. 8, the Ukrainian military announced a successful long-range attack against a Russian oil depot in Saratov Oblast that provided fuel to the nearby Engels-2 airbase.

‘He’s mine’ – How Ukraine’s ace drone unit hunts Russian soldiers near Kupiansk
Editor’s note: This story contains scenes and images that some readers might find disturbing. In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. KUPIANSK AREA, Kharkiv Oblast – Snow, sleet, fog, the…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Lukashenko refuses to invite OSCE observers to upcoming election.

"This decision underscores the continued lack of commitment by the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent view on whether the elections are held in line with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards."
Moscow closely monitoring Trump's Greenland ambitions, Kremlin claims.

"We are interested in preserving the atmosphere of peace and stability in the Arctic zone. We are watching the rather dramatic development of the situation very closely," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about taking over Greenland.
