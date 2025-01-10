Ukraine conducts 'precision strike' on Russian army command post in Donetsk Oblast, General Staff claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian army command post in Svitlodarsk in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 10.

In a post on Facebook, the military said the "successful hit" targeted Russia's 3rd Army Corps.

Svitlodarsk is located around 30 kilometers southeast of Bakhmut, and was occupied by Russian forces in May 2022.

The General Staff did not specify what weapon was used in the attack or the extent of the damage inflicted, but said "all necessary measures were taken to limit the risk to civilians."

Ukraine fields homemade missiles and long-range drones as well as Western-supplied arms like HIMARS, ATACMS, or Storm Shadow missiles.

"This week in the Donetsk region the Armed Forces of Ukraine has conducted a series of strikes on facilities seized by Russian invaders," the General Staff added.

This is the second such reported strike this week — on Jan. 8 the General Staff said Ukrainian forces carried out a precision strike against a command post of Russia's 8th Combined Arms Army in Russian-occupied Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast.

Similar attacks were also reported in recent days, including a precision strike against a Russian command post in Kursk Oblast on Jan. 7 and another one in the same region on Jan. 2.Earlier on Jan. 8, the Ukrainian military announced a successful long-range attack against a Russian oil depot in Saratov Oblast that provided fuel to the nearby Engels-2 airbase.