Ukraine hits Russia's infantry brigade command post in Kursk Oblast, military claims

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 7, 2025 4:54 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian tanks drive on the road in Kursk Oblast, Russia, on Sept 16. 2024. (Oleg Palchyk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian soldiers struck on Jan. 7 the command post of Russia's 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade near the village of Belaya in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff claimed.

The report came days after Ukraine reportedly launched renewed offensive operations in Kursk Oblast, which is seen as a crucial bargaining chip for potential peace negotiations. Almost 100 Russian ground assaults were repelled in Kursk Oblast over the past day, the General Staff said.

"Such fire damage is an integral part of combat operations of Ukraine's Defense Forces units, which are engaged in combat operations on the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement read.

No further details on the attack and the extent of the damage were disclosed. The Russian military has not commented on Ukraine's claim.

Another Russian command post came under Ukraine's attack in Maryino, Kursk Oblast, on Jan. 2, according to the military.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The Russian Defense Ministry alleged on Jan. 6 that the Ukrainian advance was halted and that Ukraine's primary units were destroyed near Berdin, a settlement along a road leading northeast to the city of Kursk.

Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale operation in Kursk Oblast in early August, allegedly capturing up to 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian soil.

Since then, Russia has deployed reinforcements — including North Korean soldiers — in the area and reportedly retook around half of the lost territory.

Putin sends trusted general to fend off Ukraine’s offensive in Kursk
Russia sent one of its top generals, General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, to organize Russia’s defense in Kursk Oblast against a renewed Ukrainian attack, The Telegraph reported on Jan. 5.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.