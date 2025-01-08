Ukraine strikes Russian oil depot supplying fuel to Engels-2 airbase, military confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian oil depot in Engels, Saratov Oblast, overnight on Jan. 8, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said after reports of drone attacks.

The operation, carried out jointly by Ukraine's military intelligence, the Unmanned Systems Forces, and other units, targeted the Kristal Plant used to supply fuel to the nearby Engels-2 airbase, the military said.

The statement comes shortly after Russian authorities reported a drone attack in the area, with footage of the burning oil facility circulating on social media.

The city of Engels lies around 600 kilometers (370 miles) from the front lines in Ukraine.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin said Ukrainian drone debris struck an unspecified "industrial facility" around 5:30 a.m. local time amid a "massive" drone attack on the city.

No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage caused. Busargin said that there were no injuries as a result of the attack. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that 11 Ukrainian attack drones were downed over Saratov Oblast.

"The depot's destruction creates significant logistical problems for Russian strategic aviation and reduces its ability to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian facilities," the General Staff said.

The Engels-2 base hosts the 121st Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment, operating Tu-160 bombers, and the 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment with the Tupolev Tu-95 MS planes.

Russia uses these aircraft to launch mass strikes on Ukraine, often resulting in heavy damage to infrastructure and civilian casualties. Ukrainian forces have previously launched drone strikes targeting the airbase itself.