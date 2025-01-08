Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Drone attack, Saratov Oblast, Oil, Russian oil industry
Edit post

Ukraine strikes Russian oil depot supplying fuel to Engels-2 airbase, military confirms

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2025 11:05 AM 2 min read
A footage that purports to show fire at a Russian oil depot in Engels, Saratov Oblast, Russia, on Jan. 8, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian oil depot in Engels, Saratov Oblast, overnight on Jan. 8, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said after reports of drone attacks.

The operation, carried out jointly by Ukraine's military intelligence, the Unmanned Systems Forces, and other units, targeted the Kristal Plant used to supply fuel to the nearby Engels-2 airbase, the military said.

The statement comes shortly after Russian authorities reported a drone attack in the area, with footage of the burning oil facility circulating on social media.

The city of Engels lies around 600 kilometers (370 miles) from the front lines in Ukraine.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin said Ukrainian drone debris struck an unspecified "industrial facility" around 5:30 a.m. local time amid a "massive" drone attack on the city.

No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage caused. Busargin said that there were no injuries as a result of the attack. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that 11 Ukrainian attack drones were downed over Saratov Oblast.

"The depot's destruction creates significant logistical problems for Russian strategic aviation and reduces its ability to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian facilities," the General Staff said.

The Engels-2 base hosts the 121st Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment, operating Tu-160 bombers, and the 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment with the Tupolev Tu-95 MS planes.

Russia uses these aircraft to launch mass strikes on Ukraine, often resulting in heavy damage to infrastructure and civilian casualties. Ukrainian forces have previously launched drone strikes targeting the airbase itself.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

9:29 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 13 over past day.

Russia launched 64 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Air defenses shot down 41 drones over nine different oblasts, while 22 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, three flew to Russia, and one to Belarus, according to the statement.
