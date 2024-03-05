Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War crimes, Bucha, Civilian casualties
Ukraine charges 2 Russian soldiers with murdering civilian in Bucha in 2022

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2024 1:49 PM 1 min read
Freshly dug graves for unidentified civilians killed by the Russian military in the Bucha massacre in February-March 2022 at the city cemetery in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast. (Oleksandra Butova/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office charged two Russian military servicemen for allegedly shooting a civilian in Kyiv Oblast's Bucha in 2022, killing the person on the spot, prosecutors said on March 5.

Bucha, a small city near Kyiv, was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

After the city was liberated late in March of that year, mass graves were discovered, and thousands of war crimes were documented, including the murder of hundreds of civilians.

According to the recently published investigation, two Russian artillery commanders killed an unarmed man on March 19, 2022, at around 5 p.m.

The perpetrators shot the victim with small arms without warning, even though the man was dressed in civilian clothes and had a bandage on his arm, prosecutors said.

"The man was a civilian who did not take part in the armed conflict. He did not have any weapons, tools, or means that could justify the use of violence against him," the statement read.

The two Russian soldiers were charged with murder and violating the laws of war. It is unclear whether they are in Ukrainian captivity or whether they had been served the charges in absentia.

SBU: Russian commander who ordered killing of civilians in Bucha identified
Lieutenant Colonel Dosyagaev, a commander of the 2nd Battalion of the 104th Regiment of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Airborne Forces, was deployed in Bucha at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
