Ukraine condemns Iranian attack on Israel

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on April 14 condemned Iran’s massive overnight attack on Israel and warned of escalation in the region.



The ministry said the attack was “unacceptable and irresponsible" and called for efforts to prevent a “larger regional conflict.”



“This attack once again demonstrates the importance of mobilizing all the forces of the free world to defend the global frontiers of democracy,” the ministry wrote.



Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) said on April 14 that Iran launched 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles. The overwhelming majority were downed outside Israel.



A few ballistic missiles entered Israeli territory, causing minor damage to the Nevatim Air Force Base, according to IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari.



The attack was in response to Israel’s strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1 as part of the broader Israel-Hamas war. In turn, Israel targeted the Iranian consulate in response to attacks by Iran's proxies Hamas and Hezbollah on its territory.



The House of Representatives will consider a bill in support of Israel next week, according to Republican House majority leader Steve Scalise. He noted that further details will be announced at a later date.

U.S. Congressmen have been considering either combining aid for Israel and Ukraine in one bill or considering them separately.



Hagari said that the U.S., France, and the U.K. helped down Iranian missiles and drones. Jordan also participated in Israel’s defense, according to Jordanian government spokesperson Muhannad Mubaideen.



Although Western countries have provided air defense to Ukraine, none have participated in the downing of missiles and drones flying into Ukraine.



Poland refused to shoot down a Russian missile that entered its airspace last month, citing fears that falling debris would injure civilians.



Iran has provided Russia with its Shahed drones which Moscow frequently uses to attack Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.



Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) said that Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah train Russian drone operators in Syria for deployment in Ukraine.