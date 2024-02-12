Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Middle East, Iran, Iranian drones
Edit post

Military intelligence: Iran, Hezbollah train Russian drone operators in Syria

by Martin Fornusek February 12, 2024 10:05 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Russian soldiers walk past a Russian military police armoured vehicle at a position in the northeastern Syrian city Kobane, also known as Ain al-Arab, along the border with Turkey in the north of Aleppo governorate on Oct. 23, 2019. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran and Hezbollah are training Russian drone operators in Syria for deployment in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency (HUR) said on Feb. 12.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the Tehran-backed militant group based in Lebanon are reportedly carrying out the instruction at the Shayrat Airbase.

Russia, Iran, and Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria have been cooperating extensively on both military and political levels, presenting a challenge to both Ukraine and the West.

The training course includes mastering systems like Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones or Ababil-3 drones, the intelligence agency said.

Russia has been extensively importing Iranian Shahed drones and making domestic copies for attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Ababil drones, another unmanned system developed by Iran, can be used for both reconnaissance and combat purposes.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

According to the intelligence agency, the instruction is headed by a Hezbollah commander, Kamal Abu Sadiq, who specializes in the manufacture and maintenance of drones.

The training is allegedly provided not only to Russian personnel but also to Syrian mercenaries whom Moscow supposedly plans to deploy in Ukraine as drone operators.

Russia has reportedly deployed mercenaries from numerous countries in its war against Ukraine, including from Syria.

Al-Assad has been Russia's close ally since the Syrian Civil War, and Damascus was one of the only two governments to recognize Russia's attempt to illegally annex four partially occupied Ukrainian oblasts in 2022.

Both Moscow and Damascus also maintain close ties with Tehran, which not only supplies arms to Russia but also backs militant groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. This led to a number of clashes recently between Iranian-supported militants and Western powers.

Borrell: ‘We can’t impose sanctions on third countries that help Russia’
Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, held a two-day visit to Ukraine to meet with a variety of the country’s top officials in what has now become a regular tour of support. Visiting Ukraine for the fourth time in two years, Borrell has been sharp in urging his
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:53 AM

Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Germany.

17-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov played for the ART Giants youth basketball team in Dusseldorf. The night before an upcoming match, he and his teammate Artem Kozachenko were reportedly attacked with knives on the street.
2:23 AM

Former PM Alexander Stubb elected president of Finland.

Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb has won Finland's presidential election on Feb. 11, finish narrowly ahead of former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, in a race that heavily focused on the country's new role as a NATO neighbor of Russia.
12:36 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 153 times in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven communities along the border on Feb. 11, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.