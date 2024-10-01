The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, Ukraine, defense industry, Ballistic missile, ammunition, Business
Ukraine boosts defense production, successfully tests ballistic missile, Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert October 1, 2024 10:55 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers remarks at Ukraine's second international defense industry forum on Oct. 1, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has exponentially increased domestic ammunition production over the past two years and has successfully tested its own ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 1 at Ukraine's second international defense industry forum.

Ukraine hosted its first international defense industry forum in fall 2023, bringing together over 250 defense contractors from around the world. This year's forum, held in Kyiv, included nearly 300 companies from over 30 countries.

Zelensky's address highlighted Ukraine's success in boosting its defense produciton capacity.

"In the first half of this year alone, Ukraine produced 25 times more artillery and mortar ammunition than in the entire year of 2022," Zelensky said.

According to the president, Ukraine can now produce 4 million drones per year and has already contracted 1.5 million. The country is also producing between 15-20 Bohdana howitzers per month.

Zelensky also discussed the development of long-range weapons, including Ukraine's Palianytsia missile-drone and homegrown ballistic missile.

"Our new ballistic missile has successfully passed flight tests," he said.

Zelensky first mentioned that Ukraine had tested its own ballistic missile in late August, though he did not share details about the project.

Domestically produced long-range weapons are of key importance to Ukraine's defense strategy as Western partners refuse to authorize deep strikes in Russia with foreign-made missiles. Despite Zelensky's appeal to Washington during his recent White House visit, the U.S. has not altered its policy on long-range strikes.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Sept. 30 that Kyiv can strike targets in the Russian interior using Ukrainian-made weapons without permission from the U.S.  

Ukraine has had success hitting military targets, including airfields and ammunition depots, deep in Russian territory using long-range drones.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
