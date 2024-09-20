Ukraine approves new domestic-made all-terrain amphibious vehicle Takha

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has authorized the use of the all-terrain amphibious vehicle Takha for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to its Sept. 20 statement.

The vehicle developed by Ukrainian engineers is already being used at the front line for evacuation, as well as for transportation of ammunition and food, according to the ministry.

The Takha vehicle is small in size and can turn around on the spot, making it effective in maneuvering in limited spaces. It can also operate in swamps, floodplains, deep snow, and driving out of water on ice.

The pressure on the surface created by its tires is less than that of a human foot, which allows it to move on loose and unstable ground, the statement read.

The Takha vehicle can also overcome obstacles over one meter high and can carry up to one metric ton of cargo or up to 10 passengers. Its speed on land reaches 40 km/h (25 mph), and on water up to 6 km/h (3.7 mph). The all-terrain vehicle has several fuel tanks and can operate for over two days at a single refueling station.

Over 110 models of Ukrainian and foreign-made military vehicles had been approved for use in Ukraine as of early June, the ministry said. One-third of the vehicles were reportedly domestically produced, while the rest were made in over 20 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Sweden, and Italy.