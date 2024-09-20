The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Military, Defense Ministry, Vehicles
Edit post

Ukraine approves new domestic-made all-terrain amphibious vehicle Takha

by Kateryna Hodunova September 20, 2024 3:46 PM 2 min read
The all-terrain amphibious vehicle Takha, developed by Ukrainian engineers, was approved for Ukrainian forces’ use by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry on Sept. 20, 2024. (Ukraine’s Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has authorized the use of the all-terrain amphibious vehicle Takha for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to its Sept. 20 statement.

The vehicle developed by Ukrainian engineers is already being used at the front line for evacuation, as well as for transportation of ammunition and food, according to the ministry.

The Takha vehicle is small in size and can turn around on the spot, making it effective in maneuvering in limited spaces. It can also operate in swamps, floodplains, deep snow, and driving out of water on ice.

The pressure on the surface created by its tires is less than that of a human foot, which allows it to move on loose and unstable ground, the statement read.

The Takha vehicle can also overcome obstacles over one meter high and can carry up to one metric ton of cargo or up to 10 passengers. Its speed on land reaches 40 km/h (25 mph), and on water up to 6 km/h (3.7 mph). The all-terrain vehicle has several fuel tanks and can operate for over two days at a single refueling station.

Over 110 models of Ukrainian and foreign-made military vehicles had been approved for use in Ukraine as of early June, the ministry said. One-third of the vehicles were reportedly domestically produced, while the rest were made in over 20 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Sweden, and Italy.

Ukraine introduces ‘new’ armored personnel carrier, Khorunzhyi
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 2 that it has approved a new armored personnel carrier (APC) for use by its armed forces. The Khorunzhyi – which means “standard-bearer” and was a military rank in Cossack armies – has been in development for some time, and a lone experimental model was…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.