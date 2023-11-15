Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Ukraine and Poland fail to reach agreement over border protests

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 15, 2023 2:38 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian and Polish governments once again failed to make progress in stopping a week-long protest of Polish truckers at Ukraine's border, Reuters reported on Nov. 14 citing a Ukrainian official.

The protesters are demanding renewed restrictions on the number of Ukrainian trucks permitted in Poland. They are also calling for a ban on transportation companies from outside the European Union.

In a televised address, Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko stated that "negotiations have not yet led to anything, and Polish carriers continue to block three main directions."

Demchenko announced that more than 1,300 trucks had been in line from the Polish side at the Yahodyn checkpoint, and 500 trucks at both Krakovets and Rava-Ruska, where the blocking was occurring. Congestion by about 1,100 trucks was starting at the Shehyni checkpoint because of drives changing their routes.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach announced on Facebook that another round of negotiations took place on Monday.

"The absurdity of the demands is that the Polish protesters do not appeal to their government, but want Ukraine to apply to the EU for licenses," Derkach said.

According to Reuters, Protest organizer Tomasz Borkowski blamed a lack of willingness to talk from the Ukrainian side for the lack of progress.

Disputes over grain shipments led to strained Urkainian-Polish relations after Warsaw decided to extend the import ban on Ukrainian grain past the EU's Sept. 15 expiration date. Poland maintains that Ukrainian grain imports threaten the livelihoods of local farmers.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:34 PM

Ukrainian parliament votes to legalize medical cannabis.

The draft law proposed to license the economic activity of cultivating hemp for medical, industrial, and scientific purposes. It aims to help Ukrainian war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), people with cancer, and other serious illnesses to get pain relief and reduce other symptoms. If the law comes into force, the distribution of cannabis for recreational purposes would still be prohibited.
1:39 PM

Abramovich loses appeal to be removed from EU sanctions list.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has a net worth estimated to be around $9 billion and has Russian, Israeli, and Portuguese citizenship. He was formerly the governor of the Chutokha region in Russia's far east, and previously owned the U.K. Chelsea football club, which he was forced to sell after the outbreak of the full-scale invasion.
10:07 AM

US has 'concerns' about Hungary's 'sovereignty' law.

The U.S. State Department released a statement expressing concern about Hungary's adoption of a "Sovereign Defense Authority" law that contains "draconian" provisions that could be used to degrade civil liberties, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Dec. 20.
9:06 AM

Kremlin rules out peace negotiations with Ukraine.

"Currently, there are no prerequisites for peace negotiations with Ukraine," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Ukrainian and Western leaders have also repeatedly said that they do not believe Russia is interested in good-faith peace negotiations.
5:57 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 20, firing 14 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
12:27 AM

Drone damages house in Poltava Oblast.

Governor Filip Pronin said the drone debris struck a house in the Myrhorod district. According to preliminary reports, no residents were injured in the attack.
