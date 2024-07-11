Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Luxembourg, Security agreements, Military aid, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Ukraine and Luxembourg sign security agreement

by Sonya Bandouil July 11, 2024 6:52 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (L) and Luxembourgish Prime Minister Luc Frieden (R) in Luxembourg on March 19, 2024. (Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

On July 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Luc Frieden of Luxembourg signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation and long-term support in Washington.

The agreement, consisting of twenty chapters, outlines Luxembourg's military aid to Ukraine over the next ten years, maintaining the same support level as now, with Luxembourg providing Ukraine 80 million euros ($86 million) this year.

It also highlights Luxembourg's role in enhancing Ukraine's IT capabilities and providing support in satellite technology, intelligence, and surveillance.

I thank Luxembourg for choosing justice and peace," Zelensky wrote on X.

The agreement also reaffirms Luxembourg's support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

This marks the twenty-second security agreement Ukraine has signed with its partners, following the recent agreement with Poland.

In the agreement with Poland, the two countries agreed to further develop political, military, and economic cooperation, and "cooperate closely in the reconstruction of Ukraine as a sovereign and democratic state."

Duda hopes Ukraine will receive invitation to alliance at next NATO summit
Polish President Duda Andrzej was doubtful that Ukraine would receive a formal invitation to join NATO at this summit.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.