Ukraine and Luxembourg sign security agreement

On July 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Luc Frieden of Luxembourg signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation and long-term support in Washington.



The agreement, consisting of twenty chapters, outlines Luxembourg's military aid to Ukraine over the next ten years, maintaining the same support level as now, with Luxembourg providing Ukraine 80 million euros ($86 million) this year.



It also highlights Luxembourg's role in enhancing Ukraine's IT capabilities and providing support in satellite technology, intelligence, and surveillance.



I thank Luxembourg for choosing justice and peace," Zelensky wrote on X.



The agreement also reaffirms Luxembourg's support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.



This marks the twenty-second security agreement Ukraine has signed with its partners, following the recent agreement with Poland.



In the agreement with Poland, the two countries agreed to further develop political, military, and economic cooperation, and "cooperate closely in the reconstruction of Ukraine as a sovereign and democratic state."