Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK wants to deliver Challenger tanks to Ukraine by end of March.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2023 6:05 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Challenger 2 tanks are expected to arrive in Ukraine at the end of March, Alex Chalk, a top official at the U.K. Defense Department, said on Jan. 26, Reuters reported.

"The intention is that it will be at the end of March," he said.

On Jan. 14, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and around 30 AS90 self-propelled 155mm howitzers as part of a major new package of military aid for Ukraine.

On Jan. 20, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K., Vadym Prystaiko, said the Ukrainian military would soon begin training on Challenger 2 tanks in the United Kingdom.

According to Prystaiko, the training "will not take much time."

Equipped with state-of-the-art targeting technology and advanced armor, the Challenger 2 is considered to be superior to the Soviet-era tanks currently operated by both Ukraine and Russia in the war.

UK confirms delivery of Challenger tanks, artillery to Ukraine in landmark new defense package
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.