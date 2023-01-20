Ukraine's ambassador to the UK: Ukraine to start training on Challenger tanks soon

A Challenger 2 main battle tank is displayed for the families watching The Royal Tank Regiment Regimental Parade, on September 24, 2022 in Bulford, England. The United Kingdom announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine amid Russia's war. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian military will soon begin training on Challenger 2 tanks in the United Kingdom, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K. Vadym Prystaiko told Radio Free Europe on Jan. 20.

"Heavy artillery systems crews are already training and tankers will arrive soon," Prystaiko said.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Jan. 14 the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and around 30 AS90 self-propelled 155mm howitzers as part of a major new package of military aid to Ukraine.

The tanks will be delivered to Ukraine within the coming weeks, with the self-propelled artillery following soon after, the U.K. Prime Minister's Office said along with the announcement.

Equipped with state-of-the-art targeting technology and advanced armor, the Challenger 2 is considered to be superior to the Soviet-era tanks currently operated by both Ukraine and Russia in the war.

According to Vadym Prystaiko, the training " will not take much time." The ambassador also said that the Challenger 2 tanks are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine.