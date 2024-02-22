UK to provide Ukraine with 200 more Brimstone anti-tank missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will send Ukraine 200 more Brimstone anti-tank missiles, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps told parliament on Feb. 22.

The missiles, which cost roughly 100,000 pounds ($126,000) apiece, can be air or ground-launched. They are laser-guided and are considered to be highly accurate, with particular effectiveness against moving targets such as tanks.

The U.K. has previously provided an undisclosed number of Brimstone missiles, which Ukrainian forces have put to use, including by modifying trucks so that they can be launched from truck-beds.

Shapps said that the "missiles have previously had significant impact on the battlefield, in one instance forcing Russian forces to abandon and retreat an attempted crossing of a river."

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, the U.K. is the third largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, having committed 9.1 billion euros ($9.8 billion) as of January 2024.