News Feed, UK, Ukraine, Brimstone, Military aid
UK to provide Ukraine with 200 more Brimstone anti-tank missiles

by Nate Ostiller February 22, 2024 6:11 PM 1 min read
A Brimstone missile, a rocket-propelled, radar-guided air-launched ground attack weapon, at the British Royal Air Force airbase RAF Marham in Norfolk, the U.K., on Dec. 2, 2015. (Philip Coburn/AFP via Getty Images)
The U.K. will send Ukraine 200 more Brimstone anti-tank missiles, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps told parliament on Feb. 22.

The missiles, which cost roughly 100,000 pounds ($126,000) apiece, can be air or ground-launched. They are laser-guided and are considered to be highly accurate, with particular effectiveness against moving targets such as tanks.

The U.K. has previously provided an undisclosed number of Brimstone missiles, which Ukrainian forces have put to use, including by modifying trucks so that they can be launched from truck-beds.

Shapps said that the "missiles have previously had significant impact on the battlefield, in one instance forcing Russian forces to abandon and retreat an attempted crossing of a river."

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, the U.K. is the third largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, having committed 9.1 billion euros ($9.8 billion) as of January 2024.

UK announces new Russia sanctions ahead of 2-year anniversary of full-scale war
The package targets more than 50 individuals and companies that help support Russia’s war machine by providing military equipment and revenue for the Russian state.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
