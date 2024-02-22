Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, UK, Russia, Sanctions, Ukraine
Edit post

UK announces new sanctions against Russia to coincide with full-scale invasion's 2nd anniversary

by Nate Ostiller February 22, 2024 3:43 PM 2 min read
U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting on Nov. 28, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. announced fresh sanctions against Russia on Feb. 22 ahead of the two-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The U.K.'s announcement corresponds with the 13th round of sanctions against Russia that EU ambassadors agreed upon on Feb. 21. It is set to be formally approved on Feb. 24, in a symbolic gesture to commemorate the beginning of Russia's full-scale war.

The package announced by the U.K. includes more than 50 sanctions against individuals and companies that help support Russia's war machine by providing military equipment and revenue for the Russian state.

"Ukraine has shown that it can and will defend itself. Putin mistakenly thought that because Russia’s economy is bigger than Ukraine’s, he would gain a quick victory. But the economies of Ukraine’s friends are 25 times bigger than Russia’s," said U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

"Our international economic pressure means Russia cannot afford this illegal invasion. Our sanctions are starving (Russian President Vladimir) Putin of the resources he desperately needs to fund his struggling war."

The sanctions target Russian weapons manufacturing companies, importers and producers of machine tools that can be used to create military components, exporters of Russian natural resources, and Russian diamond companies.

The new sanctions are not limited to Russian companies and individuals, but also include foreign entities that help supply sanctioned materials and bypass existing regulations.

One Turkish company, two Belarusian entities, three China-based companies, and a company registered in Cyprus that helps transport North Korean weapons to Russia are also on the list.

"Together, we will not let up in the face of tyranny. We will continue to support Ukraine as it fights for democracy- for as long as it takes," said Cameron.

UK announces sanctions against 6 Russians in charge of prison where Navalny was held
The U.K.’s sanctions will specifically target six individuals “responsible for the custody” of Navalny, ban them from traveling to the U.K., and have their assets frozen.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:34 PM

Bloomberg: Seizure of frozen Russian assets legal, experts say.

A letter signed by international legal experts argues that the seizure of frozen Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine would be lawful given Russia's "ongoing breach of the most fundamental rules of international law," Bloomberg reported on Feb. 21.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.