UK to host additional military planning sessions on Ukraine next week

by Dmytro Basmat March 22, 2025 4:44 AM 2 min read
French President Macron meets UK PM Keir Starmer at Elysée Palace, Paris, Feb 17, 2025, to discuss Ukraine and European security. (Tom Nicholson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will host three more days of military planning sessions next week to prepare high-level plans on mobilizing a European-led "coalition of the willing" in the event of a ceasefire in Ukraine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Office said on March 21.

Starmer announced on March 2 that a number of European nations, including the U.K. and France, are developing a coalition of the willing that will include "planes in the air and boots on the ground" in an effort to secure a successful ceasefire in Ukraine.

Starmer said that he will hold the additional talks during a phone call with President of the European Commission Antonio Costa as well as the leaders of Turkey, Norway and Iceland this afternoon, Downing Street said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister also outlined the new military sub-planning groups, across land, sea, air, regeneration and reconstruction, which would continue discussions across three intensive planning days next week," the statement read.

The U.K. and France have spearheaded the idea of deploying European peacekeepers in Ukraine to monitor a potential ceasefire. Despite the progress on talks, Starmer warned that for any coalition to succeed, Europe must "have strong U.S. backing."

The potential for a European peacekeeping presence continues to develop as Ukraine and Russia agreed to a temporary ceasefire on energy infrastructure strikes following discussions led by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Over 30 countries have expressed willingness to contribute to the coalition's peacekeeping force, Starmer's spokesperson said on March 17, confirming that the initiative has moved into an "operational phase."

The Telegraph reported on March 21 that French President Emmanuel Macron is exploring the possibility of establishing a United Nations-led peacekeeping mission to protect Ukraine in the event of a potential peace agreement.

Any UN peacekeeping force would require approval from the UN Security Council, where Russia holds veto power. Given Moscow's opposition to foreign troops in Ukraine, the likelihood of securing a UN mandate remains slim.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 12.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing three people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The rescue operation concluded at around 1:00 a.m. local time.
