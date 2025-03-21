The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Macron considers UN peacekeeping mission for Ukraine in case of peace deal, Telegraph reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 21, 2025 3:51 PM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a speech at the Globsec regional security forum in Bratislava, Slovakia, on May 31, 2023. (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron is exploring the possibility of establishing a United Nations-led peacekeeping mission to protect Ukraine in the event of a potential peace agreement, the Telegraph reported on March 21.

The proposal follows ongoing efforts by a "coalition of the willing" led by the U.K. and France, which aims to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

The initiative was first introduced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a March 2 summit in London, where leaders from European nations and Canada discussed military support for Kyiv.

Macron reportedly raised the idea of a UN-backed alternative during a European Council summit, where he discussed the concept with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The proposal would align with traditional UN peacekeeping operations, which typically involve deploying multinational forces to maintain security, protect civilians, and facilitate humanitarian aid in conflict zones.

Any UN peacekeeping force would require approval from the UN Security Council, where Russia holds veto power. Given Moscow's opposition to foreign troops in Ukraine, the likelihood of securing a UN mandate remains slim.

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Feb. 24 that Russian President Vladimir Putin would allow European peacekeepers to operate in Ukraine as part of a settlement, though Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov publicly rejected the idea.

Over 30 countries have expressed willingness to contribute to the coalition's peacekeeping force, Starmer's spokesperson said on March 17, confirming that the initiative has moved into an "operational phase."

British military leaders have considered deploying Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jets as part of a potential security arrangement, the Telegraph reported on March 20.

Ukraine accuses Russia of false flag attack on Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast
Russian media claimed that Ukrainian forces had struck the key gas transit facility, which plays a crucial role in Russian gas exports to Europe.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

