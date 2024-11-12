UK may deploy forces to Ukraine if future US aid declines, former UK PM Boris Johnson warns

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the U.K. may need to send troops to Ukraine if U.S. support or military funding is reduced, GB News reported on Nov. 12.

Johnson emphasized the importance of British support for Ukraine, noting that "otherwise, our collective security will be really degraded by a resurgent Russia."

He also discussed the divided views within the U.S. Republican Party on Ukraine, highlighting that "Donald Trump has lots of different voices in his ears," with some Republicans taking "the wrong line on Ukraine."

However, Johnson credited Trump’s past support, recalling that “the battle for Kyiv might have been very, very different” without U.S. Javelin missiles.

As the British Prime Minister, Johnson was a major supporter of Ukraine, and has continued to push for the West to provide Ukrainians with military aid after his resignation in 2022.