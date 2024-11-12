Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
UK may deploy forces to Ukraine if future US aid declines, former UK PM Boris Johnson warns

by Sonya Bandouil November 13, 2024 1:31 AM 1 min read
Boris Johnson, former UK Prime Minister, wearing academic dress gives a speech at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv on Sept. 9, 2023 in Lviv, Ukraine. On Oct. 4, 2022, the Academic Council at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv has awarded Boris Johnson the title of Doctor Honoris Causa. (Photo credit: Les Kasyanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the U.K. may need to send troops to Ukraine if U.S. support or military funding is reduced, GB News reported on Nov. 12.

Johnson emphasized the importance of British support for Ukraine, noting that "otherwise, our collective security will be really degraded by a resurgent Russia."

He also discussed the divided views within the U.S. Republican Party on Ukraine, highlighting that "Donald Trump has lots of different voices in his ears," with some Republicans taking "the wrong line on Ukraine."

However, Johnson credited Trump’s past support, recalling that “the battle for Kyiv might have been very, very different” without U.S. Javelin missiles.

As the British Prime Minister, Johnson was a major supporter of Ukraine, and has continued to push for the West to provide Ukrainians with military aid after his resignation in 2022.

British PM Starmer to press Biden to release $20 billion aid for Ukraine before Trump takes office, Telegraph reports
The U.K. prime minister will also press for a one-on-one discussion with Joe Biden during the G20 summit.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Most popular

News Feed

6:16 AM

North Korea ratifies defense treaty with Russia.

North Korea has formalized a mutual defense treaty with Russia, according to state media reports on Nov. 12. The agreement commits both nations to come to each other's aid in the event of an armed attack.
