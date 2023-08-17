Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine likely to secure enough fuel for winter

by Martin Fornusek August 17, 2023 12:25 PM 2 min read
A miner works at a coal mine in the Dnipro Oblast on June 9, 2023. (Photo credit: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will likely be able to secure enough fuel for the upcoming winter despite the pressure of war, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence report on Aug. 17.

The report noted that Ukraine was successful in mobilizing its mining sector to ensure the supply of coal for thermal plants, in addition to its gas reserves.

Although Russia is likely to renew its attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure during winter, Ukraine proved capable of maintaining its power network even during wartime conditions, the British analysts said.

During the winter of 2022-2023, Russian forces sought to cripple the Ukrainian power network with massive strikes. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal however said that 80% of main power grids and high-voltage stations damaged by the attacks have been repaired.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said earlier on July 31 that Ukraine has repaired almost all the thermal power stations damaged by Russian attacks in late 2022-early 2023, and over 65% of more than 700 damaged heat supply networks.

On July 27, head of state energy operator Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the company is preparing for the worst-case scenario next winter but voiced confidence that the main energy network will function without restrictions.

Svitlana Romanko: Clean energy, green jobs as keys to securing Ukraine’s energy security
Successful economic planning for any nation contains this crucial question: How can we replace imports, which funnel vital capital out of Ukraine, with local production and exports, which bring foreign capital and new employment opportunities to our national economy? With respect to the import and…
The Kyiv IndependentSvitlana Romanko
Author: Martin Fornusek
