Minister: Almost all thermal power stations damaged by Russia repaired

Almost 100% of thermal power stations damaged by Russian attacks late in 2022 and early in 2023 have been repaired, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on July 31.

The authorities are currently working on providing backup capacities in case of an emergency, the minister added. Kubrakov also said that over 65% of more than 700 heat supply networks damaged by Russian attacks have also been repaired.

"In general, as of today, the preparation level of utility networks for stable operation in the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024 is roughly 60%," the minister wrote on social media, adding that Ukraine will be 100% ready in technical terms before the start of the next heating season on Oct. 1.

On July 27, head of state energy operator Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the company is preparing for the worst-case scenario next winter but voiced confidence that the main energy network will function without restrictions.

While it cannot be said with certainty whether the country will experience blackouts next winter, Ukrenergo is already preparing for energy consumption peaks, Kudrytskyi commented.

Russian forces attempted to cripple Ukraine's energy network with massive strikes during the fall of 2022 and winter of 2023, leading to frequent blackouts across the country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is likely to attempt this strategy again next winter.

"We should be aware that Russian terrorists will attempt to prolong their attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and disrupt the normal lives of people. However, our unyielding determination must prevail," he said.