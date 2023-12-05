Skip to content
UK Defense Ministry: Russian forces control most of destroyed Marinka

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2023 2:22 PM 1 min read
A mining deposit hill is seen outside of Marinka, Ukraine on Feb. 22, 2023. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian army has made "creeping advances" through the ruins of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast and now "likely controls" most of the area, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in an intelligence update on Dec. 5.

"Ukrainian forces remain in control of pockets of territory on the western edge of the town," according to the Defense Ministry.

Russia's efforts to capture Marinka, which is now "comprehensively ruined," is part of an autumn offensive focused on Donetsk Oblast, the intelligence update said.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Oct. 23 that Russia was launching heavy attacks at many parts of the eastern front, including in the direction of Marinka, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka.

Marinka, which had a population of 9,000 in February 2022, has been a front-line town since 2014. It lies 30 kilometers southwest of Avdiivka.

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 27 Russian forces in Ukraine have likely suffered “some of the highest" casualty rates in the past six weeks, mainly caused by Russia’s offensive against Avdiivka.

The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
Ukraine news

6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
