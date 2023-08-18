Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia increases propaganda activities in occupied Ukrainian territories

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 18, 2023 1:44 PM 2 min read
"Russia here forever" says poster on the entry road to newly liberated Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 12, 2022. Ukrainian forces took back Kherson and regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River after eights months of Russian occupation. (Wojciech Grzedzinski fot The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia seeks to create a pro-Kremlin information space in occupied parts of Ukraine "to erode Ukrainian national identity," the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on Aug. 18.

In its latest intelligence update, the ministry pointed out Russia's recent actions aimed at fulfilling this goal.

On Aug. 15, Russian Deputy Presidential Chief of Staff Sergey Kiriyenko came to occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine to visit local schools and "check their integration into the Russian education system."

Meanwhile, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Moscow-installed illegal occupation administration was briefed to introduce new standards for the accreditation of educational institutions, reads the report.

The Kremlin is also preparing to issue a new textbook on Russian history to schools in occupied Ukrainian regions and across Russia from Sept. 1, according to British intelligence.

The book reportedly praises Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, which Moscow calls "the special military operation," and describes Ukraine "as an ultra-terrorist state."

As another method for spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda, media outlets in Russian-occupied territories are employing journalists from Russia, the U.K. Defense Ministry added.

On Aug. 17, the National Resistance Center said that Russia had deported another 450 children from areas of Ukraine under Russian occupation. The majority of them were reportedly sent to summer camps in the Krasnodar region.

Ukrainian children are taught to believe Russian propaganda in these camps and attend activities like Russian patriotic concerts. In the end, Ukrainian children are often not returned home.

According to the government's portal Children of War, Russia has illegally deported more than 19,546 children since the start of the full-scale invasion. Only 386 of them have been returned to Ukraine.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
