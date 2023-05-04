UK Defense Ministry: Sabotage of Russian fuel networks 'likely to force adjustments' to logistics

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ongoing sabotage of Russian fuel networks will "likely force adjustments" to the Russian military's refueling operations, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its daily intelligence update on May 4.

According to the ministry, these adjustments could include "deploying additional protection measures at fuel storage sites", or turning to fuel networks in "less threatened regions."

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, there have been multiple reports about fires breaking out across Russia and other acts of sabotage which some believe to be carried out by the Ukrainian military or local partisan groups.

A drone allegedly targeted an oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on May 4, according to Governor Vasilii Golubev.

Local officials reported on May 1 that power lines were blown up in Russia's Leningrad Oblast, and a train carrying fuel supplies was derailed in Bryansk Oblast.

The head of the Russian occupation authorities in Russian-occupied Sevastopol claimed a drone attack on April 29 caused a large fire at an oil depot in the city's port.

Ukraine has not publicly claimed responsibility for these incidents.