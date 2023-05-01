Infrastructure sabotaged in two Russian regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Power lines were blown up in Russia's Leningrad Oblast overnight and a train carrying fuel supplies was derailed in Bryansk Oblast, local officials reported on May 1.

Russian authorities found what was "presumably an explosive device" in Leningrad Oblast, Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said.

Power supply to populated areas and civil infrastructure was allegedly not disrupted.

Drozdenko also said that "complex operational search measures" were being taken by authorities to "identify the criminals" responsible for the act.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz published a post on his Telegram channel on May 1 that "an unidentified explosive device" went off near railway tracks, derailing the train. There were no casualties.

However, as a result of the explosion, railway traffic in that direction has been suspended.

Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti wrote that there were wagons on the train transporting fuel and building materials.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, there have been multiple reports about fires breaking out across Russia and other acts of sabotage which some believe to be carried out by the Ukrainian military or local partisan groups.