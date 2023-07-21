Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UK Defense Ministry: Last Wagner convict contracts ending soon, fighters to be released

by Martin Fornusek July 21, 2023 10:43 AM 2 min read
A Wagner Group mercenary pictured in Russia's Rostov, on June 24, 2023
A Wagner Group mercenary pictured in Russia's Rostov, on June 24, 2023. The mercenary group's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed on June 24 that his forces control all military sites in the city. (Photo by ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Wagner Group is likely going to release the last of its recruited convicts from mandated service and offer them contracts, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on July 21.

London said that the Russian Defense Ministry has taken over the process of recruiting prisoners. Bloomberg reported on July 5 that Moscow plans to offset the loss of Wagner fighters by enlisting convicts and Chechens.

As the ministry noted, the reinforcements drawn from Russia's prisons enabled Moscow to take the city of Bakhmut, albeit at the cost of 20,000 convicts killed in battle.

It also made the Wagner Group into a force capable of challenging the Russian government during their rebellion on June 23-24, the analysis added.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko allegedly helped broker a deal for Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops to relocate to Belarus after their short-lived insurrection.

Minsk later confirmed that the Wagner Group's contractors are assisting with the training of Belarusian soldiers and released footage of joint exercises near the Belarusian-Polish border. According to the State Border Guard Service, their presence does not represent a military threat to Ukraine.

Based on the information provided by the Pentagon, the mercenaries stationed in Belarus are being reintegrated into the Russian military.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
