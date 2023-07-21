Pentagon: Wagner mercenaries in Belarus 'reintegrated' into Russian military

This audio is created with AI assistance

Wagner Group mercenaries stationed in Belarus are being reassimilated into the Russian military, U.S. Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a press conference on July 20.

"In terms of what we're seeing in Belarus... We’ve certainly seen Wagner forces get sort of reintegrated within the Russian military," Singh said.

Singh said the U.S. had no plans to reposition any of its troops in the area.

Belarus has confirmed that its military is cooperating with Wagner fighters and developing a 'roadmap' for ongoing trainings. Despite their proximity to Ukraine's northern border, the State Border Gaurd Service has said Wagner troops in Belarus are not a threat to Ukraine.

Last week, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder stated that Wagner troops would not participate in combat operations in Ukraine.

The status of the Wagner Group's relationship with Russia remains ambiguous following Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's brief rebellion in June.