Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Increased drone attacks likely an attempt to exhaust Ukraine's air defense

by Kate Tsurkan June 5, 2023 10:42 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has likely increased its drone attacks against Ukraine in an attempt to exhaust Ukraine's air defense missile stocks, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on June 5.

In May, Russia launched over 300 Iranian-made Shahed drones at Ukraine, with a significant number of them targeting the capital.

It was the "most intense use of this weapon system to date" but Ukraine was able to intercept "at least" 90 percent of them using "older and cheaper air defense weapons" along with electronic jamming, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia has also likely been attempting to target Ukrainian troop positions beyond the front line but remains "very ineffective at hitting such dynamic targets at range because of its poor targeting processes."

Russia used Shahed drones along with missiles last fall and winter to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure, resulting in considerable infrastructure damage and civilian deaths.

How repurposed Russian air defense missiles expose holes in Ukraine’s sky
Russia’s missile strike on Jan. 14 caught Kyiv residents off-guard. After nearly a year of Moscow’s repeated attacks, something unusual happened: The explosions sounded before the air raid alert went off, which is rarely the case in what is believed to be the most protected city in Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentStanislav Storozhenko

Author: Kate Tsurkan
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.