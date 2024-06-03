Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United Kingdom, War, Kharkiv offensive, Kharkiv
Edit post

UK military chief confident Ukraine will win the war, but allies must 'maintain support'

by Kateryna Hodunova June 3, 2024 1:53 PM 3 min read
UK Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radikin. (Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.K. military chief, Admiral Antony Radakin, is "hugely confident" that Ukraine will eventually win the full-scale war despite Russia's recent tactical advances, he said in an interview with Sky News published on June 3.

Moscow launched a new offensive on May 10 in the north of Kharkiv Oblast. By the end of the month, Kyiv said that Russian advance in the sector had been halted and Ukrainian troops were conducting counterattacks.

Radakin insisted that Russia is "failing" despite the ongoing offensive in Kharkiv Oblast and Ukrainian forces' issues with personnel and ammunition shortages.

"Russia is making tactical advances on land," Radakin said.

"But you have got to then step back a little. If you go back to March 2022, Russia had taken about 17% of Ukraine's territory. Today it's got 11%. So, Russia is still in deficit."

‘We took out so many of them:’ Ukraine stabilizes Kharkiv front after brutal Russian offensive
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. KHARKIV OBLAST – In battles fought under a sky swarming with enemy drones, even the most minimal movement, even the quickest dash fro…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Answering the question of whether Ukraine prevails in this war, Radakin said he is "hugely confident."

"By the end of June, Russia will have lost 500,000 people – killed and wounded. We are already past 800 days for a war that (Vladimir) Putin anticipated to be three days long. This is tough for Ukraine, but we have to maintain our support."

The head of the U.K. military also said that the Russian leader does not want a war with NATO or a nuclear war.

"We have enormous overmatch because of the strength of NATO," Radakin added, recalling how Western allies downed the vast majority of the drones and missiles during the April Iran attack against Israel.

Iran launched more than 100 ballistic missiles, nearly 200 drones, and tens of cruise missiles, according to Radakin.

"I do not think our potential adversaries would have been able to respond in the way that you saw on the evening of April 13," the U.K. military chief said.

"I think the U.S. leadership and the proficiency that we have with our allies is at a level above our potential foes," he added, referring to Moscow and Beijing.

Russia’s latest offensive into Kharkiv Oblast is stretching Ukrainian defenses
Russia’s two-pronged assault in Kharkiv Oblast that began on May 10 is exploiting Ukraine’s troop shortage, forcing it to make difficult decisions about where to commit reserves. Two weeks into the offensive, one group of Russian forces is already fighting in the streets of the town of Vovchansk
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:07 AM

Zelensky: Russia strikes Ukraine almost 1,000 times over past week.

"Complete disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread. In this week alone, Russian troops have launched almost 1,000 strikes with missiles of various types, satellite-guided KAB bombs, and attack drones," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
1:09 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 46 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
10:00 PM

Ground Forces: Some online videos of conflicts with mobilization officers are Russian information operation.

Ukraine's Ground Forces said that a "heavy portion" of the videos on social media networks depicting conflicts with mobilization officers or Armed Forces servicemen are products of an "enemy information operation," according to the branch's Telegram post on June 2. Violence has occurred at some recruitment centers, making the issue vulnerable to exploitation by Russian disinformation actors.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.