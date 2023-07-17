Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UK slaps new sanctions against Russia over deportation of Ukrainian children

by Martin Fornusek July 17, 2023 3:53 PM 2 min read
A photo taken on May 18, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine, of a monument memorializes the "lost childhood of children" during the Holodomor, a man-made famine orchestrated by the Soviet Union that killed upward of 3 million Ukrainians in the 1930s. (Photo by Oleg Pereverzev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced on July 17 new sanctions against Russia over the attempts to destroy Ukrainian national identity and the abduction of Ukrainian children.

London confirmed 14 new sanctions, including 11 against those who participate in the abductions such as Ksenia Mishonova, Commissioner for Children's Rights in Moscow Oblast, or Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov.

The British sanctions list is also expanded by two Russian propagandists for spreading anti-Ukrainian sentiments, including former Russia Today (RT) presenter Anton Krasovsky.

On Oct. 20, 2022, Krasovsky called for the murder of Ukrainian children, saying they should be "thrown into a river with a rapid current." He was suspended from his position at RT soon after.

The U.K. extended sanctions also against Culture Minister Olha Lyubimova for "using her position to support the Russian state’s damaging anti-Ukrainian policies."

London announced that the sanctioned Russian officials are to face asset freezes and travel bans.

According to the Ukrainian portal Children of War, Russia has abducted or forcibly moved 19,493 Ukrainian children since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Many of them are forced to undergo "Russian patriotic re-education" and are assigned to Russian adoptive and foster families.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
