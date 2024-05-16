Two Ukrainian Railways workers killed in Russian attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

A railway inspector and repairman working for Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) were killed by Russian shelling of civilian railroad infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on May 15.

The victims were Serhiy Derevytskyi, 48, and Oleksandr Prykhodko, 51 .

Russian forces have carried out deadly attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblas since 2022.

Dnipro is the region's administrative center and Ukraine's fourth-largest city. More recently, the city has become a key logistics and humanitarian hub.

Russia’s April 19 strike on downtown Dnipro killed three people and wounded 24 others, according to local officials. The UN's humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, later issued a statement condemning the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Dnipro soon after the attack, calling on Western partners to provide meaningful air defense support.