News Feed, Odesa, Drone attack, Civilian casualties, Ukraine, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Two children killed in Russian attack found dead under rubble in Odesa

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2024 7:20 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone strike against Odesa on March 2, 2024 (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The bodies of a brother and sister, aged 10 and eight, killed in Russia's March 2 attack on Odesa were found under the rubble of an apartment building hit by a drone, Governor Oleh Kiper said in the evening of March 3.

The governor first reported in a post on Telegram that the boy's body had been found. Minutes later, he wrote that first responders had also found his younger sister.

The governor identified the children only by their first names, Serhiy and Zlata, and expressed condolences to the family in his posts.

Several Ukrainian regions were targeted in Russia's March 2 drone attack. The Air Force reported that 14 of the 17 Russian Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were shot down during the attack.

A nine-story apartment building in Odesa was hit by the drones, destroying 18 apartments and trapping people under the rubble.

Earlier on March 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that children could still be trapped under the rubble of the apartment building that was hit.

Two hundred fifteen people are involved in ongoing rescue efforts, according to Zelensky.

Five people have been rescued, but 10 have been reported killed, including three small children: a 2-year-old, an eight-month-old, and a four-month-old.

West’s response to Macron comments on troops to Ukraine reveal discord, weakness, experts say
French President Emmanuel Macron was left on his lonesome by his fellow European allies after saying that the possibility of sending Western troops on the ground in Ukraine should not be “ruled out” in the future. Macron made the remarks on Feb. 26 at a gathering of 20 European heads
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
