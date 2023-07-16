Two children injured after unknown explosive detonation in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two boys, ages 8 and 10, were injured by an explosive in Tryfonivka on July 16, according to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.



The children reportedly found an unknown object in the street, which detonated as they were playing.



The injured victims sustained concussions and cranial trauma, while the younger boy also suffered shrapnel in the arms and torso and burns on his legs. Both were hospitalized in moderate condition.

The administration warned parents to explain to children why unknown objects can be dangerous.

On June 14, The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that 20 children had been killed and 69 had been wounded in mines and other objects explosions across Ukraine since Feb. 24 last year.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, nearly one-third of Ukraine has been mined since February 2022.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territories after the war.