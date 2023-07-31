Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Turkey's Baykar to open service center for drones in Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova July 31, 2023 7:03 PM 2 min read
Representatives of Ukraine's Defense Ministry and the Turkish company Baykar shake hands after signing a contract on building a service center for drones in Ukraine on July 31, 2023. (Defense Ministry's press service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry and the Turkish company Baykar signed a contract on July 31 to build a service center for the repair and maintenance of combat drones.

The contract is part of the larger agreement on Turkey-Ukraine cooperation in the field of high technologies, aviation, and space industries, which entered into force on Jan. 23.

"The creation of a service center will be a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and will help bring our victory closer," said State Secretary of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kostiantyn Vashchenko.

According to Vashchenko, the center will be built "in the near future."

"Turkey's assistance to Ukraine during a full-scale war is certainly invaluable. Special thanks to the Baykar company for its contribution to increasing the strength of the Armed Forces in the fight against Russian aggression… This joint project will lay the foundation of our systematic work and create more jobs in Ukraine," the official added.

The agreement on Turkey-Ukraine cooperation in the field of high technologies, aviation, and space industries also allows the construction of a factory in Ukraine to produce Turkish Bayraktar drones.

Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said on July 10 that the construction had already started.

According to Baykar's CEO, Haluk Bayraktar, the production of drones is set to begin in 2025, and the total investment into the project would amount to around $95 million.

The drones produced at the plant will be equipped with Ukrainian-made engines, and the facility will also include a training center for Ukrainian pilots, according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Bayraktar is a Turkish strike operational-tactical medium-altitude drone with a long flight duration, which Turkey has been supplying to Ukraine for the past few years.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

