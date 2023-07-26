Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian government allocates $1 billion for drone production

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2023 3:45 PM 2 min read
An instructor from the Trident Defense Initiative, which is an organization gives medical and tactical training, gives instruction about a DJI drone during the training session for the Ukrainian Defense Forces about how to clear buildings, to handle a close combat and to control DJI drones in the Kharkiv, Ukraine on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Sofiia Bobok/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government has allocated Hr 40 billion ($1.08 billion) this year to invest in the drone industry, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on July 26.

Shmyhal spoke at a forum celebrating the anniversary of the Army of Drones project, an initiative of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The Army of Drones was set up to make the process of bringing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the battlefield fast, going around the bureaucracy associated with regular procurement. The use of UAVs has been a key characteristic of the war.

Shmyhal mentioned that the government has removed customs barriers for importing spare parts and now facilitates the mass production of ammunition for combat drones.

He was referring to a resolution which simplifies bureaucratic procedures to speed up the production of ammunition for UAVs, which was approved by the Cabinet Ministers on July 21.

According to Mykhailo Fedorov, deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation, 40 Ukrainian-made drones have been licensed by the state to be used on the battlefield, compared to seven that had state contracts one year ago.

New drones have to pass military and safety tests in order to obtain a license, a process that has been sped up over the past year.

He added that 10,000 UAV operators have been trained and another 10,000 are currently undergoing instruction.

"We are actively forming the world's first naval drone fleet," Fedorov said.

Russia claimed that Ukrainian seaborne drones were responsible for the explosions reported early on July 17 at the Crimean Bridge. Kyiv did not claim nor deny responsibility for the alleged attack.

On July 24, drone attacks were also reported in Moscow and Russian-occupied Crimea. CNN wrote that Ukraine was responsible for the attack, citing a Ukrainian military intelligence official, speaking anonymously. According to the news outlet, the official has not received permission to speak publicly about the incident.

Meanwhile, Russia launches Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine on a daily basis.

War from above: A day with drone unit defending Ukraine’s south
Editor’s Note: The Ukrainian soldiers featured in this article don’t share their family names for security reasons. ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST – A couple of running gray silhouettes appear on the phone screen of drone unit commander Ashot, call sign “Doc.” “They saw the drone, see?” he pointed at them.…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

