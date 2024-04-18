Skip to content
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, Andrzej Duda, Poland, Western aid
Trump meets with Polish President Duda to discuss Ukraine, other foreign policy issues

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2024 3:03 PM 2 min read
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda at Trump Tower on April 17, 2024, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in New York City on April 17, where the two held talks on a variety of foreign policy issues.

According to a statement by the Trump campaign, the two-and-a-half-hour meeting took place at Trump's apartment in Trump Tower.

Chief among the issues broached by Trump and Duda was the proposal from the Polish president for NATO countries to increase their spending to 3% of GDP.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in February that he expected 18 of the then 31 alliance members to meet the goal of spending at least 2% of their GDP on defense in 2024.

Trump and Duda also "discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict with Israel in the Middle East, and many other topics having to do with getting to world peace," the statement read.

Trump has long pushed for NATO countries to increase their defense spending and unsettled international allies in February when he said he would allow Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" to member countries failing to meet defense spending criteria.

The statement by the Trump campaign added that the former president "is a big fan of Poland and of the Polish people." It did not clarify the specifics of what Trump and Duda discussed.

Trump reportedly thought Ukraine ‘must be part of Russia’ as president
As president of the U.S., Donald Trump “made it very clear” that he believed Ukraine “must be part of Russia,” his former advisor Fiona Hill said, The Guardian reported on April 12, citing an excerpt from a book by The New York Times reporter David Sanger.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:32 PM

PM Shmyhal meets with US Treasury Secretary Yellen.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held talks on the long-awaited U.S. aid bill for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the ongoing debate on confiscating frozen Russian assets.
