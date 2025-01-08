Skip to content
Zelensky addresses Trump’s comments on NATO, stresses security guarantees

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 8, 2025 8:20 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 19, 2024. (Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for caution in interpreting U.S. policy following President-elect Donald Trump’s comments linking Ukraine’s NATO aspirations to Russia’s invasion, during a Jan. 8 meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

The Ukrainian president argued that the absence of NATO membership and concrete security guarantees contributed to Russia’s decision to launch the full-scale invasion.

"Putin realized no one would stand up for Ukraine. He thought he could destroy us, but the Ukrainian army proved him wrong," Zelensky said.

Trump had criticized President Joe Biden for provoking Russia’s invasion, claiming Ukraine’s potential NATO membership had long been a significant concern for Moscow.

"That’s been like written in stone. And Biden said, ‘No, they should be able to join NATO.’ Then Russia has somebody right on their doorstep," Trump said.

Zelensky dismissed conclusions about NATO, referencing Ukraine’s recent access to Patriot missile systems and other NATO-standard weapons.

"Do you remember when Ukraine was told that Patriot systems are only available to NATO countries? Either we have been in NATO for a long time, or we should not jump to conclusions," he said.

Finnish foreign minister emphasized that Ukraine’s NATO membership poses no threat to other countries. "This narrative is similar to the one Russia has long used, blaming NATO and its so-called 'enlargement' for its own aggression," Valtonen said.

Reports from The Wall Street Journal suggest Trump’s team may propose delaying Ukraine’s NATO membership by at least 20 years in exchange for Western arms supplies and European peacekeepers to monitor a potential ceasefire.

While Ukraine’s NATO membership remains a long-term goal, Zelensky reiterated the need for robust security guarantees in the immediate term. Ukrainian envoy Andrii Melnyk echoed this sentiment on Dec. 27, emphasizing that diplomatic efforts currently center on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities rather than immediate NATO accession.

Zelensky expressed cautious optimism about working with the incoming U.S. administration, reaffirming Ukraine’s commitment to achieving a diplomatic resolution to the war by 2025.

Trump calls on NATO to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Jan. 7 that NATO should raise its defense spending benchmark from 2% of GDP to 5%, echoing his earlier calls for Europe to spend more on its security.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
