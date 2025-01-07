Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Donald Trump, Trump Ukraine, Peace Negotiations, War
Edit post

Incoming Ukraine peace envoy postpones visit to Kyiv until after Trump's inauguration, Reuters reports

by Dmytro Basmat January 7, 2025 5:17 AM 2 min read
Retired General Keith Kellogg, former national security advisor, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, on Sept. 22, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Trump administration's Ukraine peace envoy, Keith Kellogg, has postponed a visit to Kyiv until after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20, Reuters reported on Jan. 6, citing four sources with knowledge of the trip.

According to the sources who spoke to Reuters, the new date has not yet been set, and it was not immediately clear as to why the trip was postponed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously confirmed to journalists in Brussels on Dec. 19 that Kellogg would visit Ukraine before Trump's inauguration in January, according to a Kyiv Independent reporter.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on Dec. 20 that Ukraine and the U.S. had initially reached a preliminary agreement on the date of a visit to Kyiv by Kellogg — although that date was never publicly revealed.

Reuters reported on Dec. 18 that Kellogg planned to visit Kyiv and several European capitals before Trump takes office on Jan. 20 as part of the new administration’s effort to address Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Sources confirmed on Jan. 6 that Kellogg remains committed to visiting other European capitals, including Rome and Paris.

Kellogg, a former national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, is a known figure to Ukraine and "has maintained close ties... in recent years" with Kyiv, Tykhyi said on Nov. 28.

Trump has pledged to quickly bring an end to the war but has not provided details on how he plans to do it.

Zelensky recently said that the country must do everything possible to end the war through diplomatic means in 2025, adding that a war would "end faster" under a Trump administration.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine strikes 3 Russian air defense systems in single day; 3,800 North Korean troops killed, injured in Kursk Oblast
Key developments on Jan. 6: * Ukraine strikes 3 Russian air defense systems in single day, Navy claims * 3,800 North Korean troops killed or injured in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Zelensky says * Ukraine’s position in Kursk Oblast important for possible negotiations, Blinken says * Zelensky offered…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.