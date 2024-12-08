This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Trump urges Putin it's 'time to act' on ceasefire negotiations with Zelensky

by Olena Goncharova December 8, 2024 11:40 PM 2 min read
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to exit after viewing the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. SpaceX’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, a Trump confidante, has been tapped to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to take action toward negotiating a truce, saying on Dec. 8: "I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!"

Trump's comments on his Truth Social platform followed his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris as world leaders gathered in the city for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Despite Trump's call, the Kremlin has said that Russia is not prepared to pause the war in Ukraine, arguing that such a move would allow Kyiv to rearm and regroup. However, Russia has expressed readiness to negotiate on its own terms to end the conflict, insisting that Ukraine must withdraw its forces from four regions annexed by Russia in 2022, even though Moscow does not fully control them.

Meanwhile, the outgoing U.S. administration has continued to supply Ukraine with weapons, aiming to bolster Kyiv ahead of any potential ceasefire talks.

On Dec. 7, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a new military aid package worth nearly $1 billion for Ukraine. The package won’t arrive in Ukraine immediately, instead, it will involve contracts with U.S. defense companies to manufacture new drones and air defense munitions.

Since February 2022, the U.S. has spearheaded a coalition of nations to supply Ukraine with weapons and equipment, and Austin emphasized that abandoning Kyiv would be a grave mistake.

China says any Ukraine-Russia peace talks need ‘positive energy’ from international community
China has strengthened its ties with Russia since the beginning of its full-scale war against Ukraine. However, Beijing has denied allegations of aiding Russia’s war effort.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Olena Goncharova
