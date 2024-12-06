This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
China says any Ukraine-Russia peace talks need 'positive energy' from international community

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 6, 2024 2:41 PM 2 min read
This pool photograph distributed by Russian state-owned agency Sputnik shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping interacting during a welcoming ceremony at the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, on Oct. 17, 2023. (Sergei Savostyanov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

China has urged the international community to "create conditions" for direct peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Dec. 6, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the conflict could only be resolved when major powers demonstrated "positive energy," and worked toward dialogue and negotiations.

"In our opinion, the only possible way to resolve the 'crisis' is through dialogue and negotiations, so the international community should help create conditions for the resumption of direct talks between the two sides of the conflict," Lin said.

"Only when all major powers demonstrate positive energy can we see hope for a quick ceasefire," he added.

China has strengthened its ties with Russia since the beginning of its full-scale war against Ukraine. However, Beijing has denied allegations of aiding Russia's war effort.

Beijing has also positioned itself as a mediator, sending envoy Li Hui on multiple rounds of shuttle diplomacy in Europe.

China has criticized the U.S. and its allies for "exacerbating" the war by supplying arms to Ukraine.

Beijing has been trying to enlist developing nations to join its six-point peace plan, which China and Brazil laid out in May.

The six-point plan calls for:

  1. Non-escalation or provocations by either side.
  2. An international peace conference accepted by both Russia and Ukraine, and which includes "fair discussion" of all peace plans.
  3. An increase of humanitarian assistance to "prevent a humanitarian crisis on a larger scale," as well as an exchange of POWs, and no attacks on civilians.
  4. All possible efforts must be made to "prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid nuclear crisis."
  5. Attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities "must be opposed."
  6. Enhanced international cooperation on several issues in order to "protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains."

It makes no mention of Ukraine's territorial integrity or the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

On a forgotten part of Ukraine's front line, Russian forces mass for assault on Dnipro islands
With attention focused on Moscow’s grinding advances in Donbas, and Ukraine’s efforts to hold onto Russian territory in Kursk Oblast, one area of the front lines continues to see daily battles but little coverage. Ukrainian and Russian forces are locked in an ongoing fight over a series of small is…
The Kyiv IndependentKhrystyna Zhevlakova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
